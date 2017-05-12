App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 12, 2017 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail inflation at 2.99% in April, core inflation at 4.9%

India’s retail inflation rate fell to 2.99 percent in April from March’s 3.81 percent.

Retail inflation at 2.99% in April, core inflation at 4.9%

Moneycontrol News

Retail inflation fell sharply to 2.99 per cent in April, from 3.89 per cent in March, due to lower cost of food items, including pulses and vegetables that showed a deflationary trend.

CPI inflation stood at 5.47 per cent in April 2016. Pulses and products recorded a sharp fall in prices in April, with a deflation of 15.94 per cent, while vegetable prices fell by 8.59 per cent. The corresponding figures for March read (-)12.42 per cent and (-)7.24 per cent.

In the fuel and light category, the inflation reading in April stood at 6.13 per cent, higher than 5.56 per cent in March.

Price of fruits grew at 3.78 per cent in April, slower than 9.35 per cent in March, showed data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), which were released today.

For cereals and products, the rate of price rise in April, at 5.06 per cent, was lower than 5.38 per cent in the previous month. For meat and fish, the inflation print came in at 1.90 per cent during the reported month, from 2.96 per cent in March.

Overall food inflation, or the rate of price increase, for April was at 0.61 per cent as against 1.93 per cent previously.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation for March 2017 was revised slightly upwards to 3.89 per cent, from 3.81 per cent recorded previously.

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation hovered around the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI), medium-term target for retail inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth.

In February, the apex bank had kept its key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 percent, and warned of a looming inflation threat over the next 6-12 months, obliquely leaving the door ajar for an interest rate hike in 2017-18.

For 2017-18, RBI has projected retail inflation to average 4.5 percent in the first half and 5 percent in the second half.

The latest price data released by the statistics office represents signs of a turnaround in shop-end sales, triggered by the unexpected ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in November, 2016.

The currency recall forced families to spend less, depressing the demand for some goods including perishable products since November, when the two notes were outlawed.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.