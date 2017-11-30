It's a wrap on IIM-A summer placements: Accenture top recruiter with 19 offers

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad completed the Summer Placement process for the Class of 2019 within three clusters with students being placed across more than 15 sectors and functions. This year 7 students opted out of the placement process to work on their own ventures, under the guidance and mentorship of Centre for Innovation,

Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).

IIM-A saw more than 35 companies in Cluster 1, more than 45 companies in Cluster 2 and more than 50 companies in Cluster 3.

Accenture Strategy was the top recruiter for the Summers 2017 process with 19 offers. Among the global banks, Citibank made 5 offers. FinIQ was the top recruiter in the BFSI cohort having made 10 offers. AB InBev recruited 9 students and was the highest recruiter in the Consumer Goods cohort while the RPG Group was the top recruiter in the General Management cohort

with 14 offers. Amazon was the highest recruiter in the Retail B2B space, having made 12 offers, while Microsoft was the leading recruiter in the Consumer Tech cohort with 5 offers.

Firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters. As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making 'dream' applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were more than 120 students that made dream applications this

year.

In the placements, recruiters in the management consulting cohort included Accenture Strategy, AT Kearney, Bain & Co., Deloitte USI, McKinsey & Co, Monitor Deloitte, Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group, among others.

Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets

space include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley. There was active participation in the PE and VC domain this year with Kedaara Capital, Multiples Equity, Temasek and True North participating, among others.

Among the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance recruiters,

American Express, Axis Bank, DBS Bank, FinIQ, the Reserve Bank of India and RBL Bank were some of the recruiters who extended offers. Sales and marketing roles were offered by the regular recruiters AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others.

The general management cohort saw participation from the Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, the RPG Group and Tata Administrative Services, among others. Amazon and Flipkart were the major E-commerce recruiters whereas Microsoft and Uber were the key recruiters in the Consumer Tech cohort. The Government of Telangana was the prominent recruiter in the Government Enterprises cohort.

Asha Kaul, Chairperson of the Placement Committee said, “This healthy mix of old and new recruiters provided space to our students to

dream, for the first time, on four companies and finally select the one that matched their aptitude, skill set and competency. "

Further details about the placement process will be released in an audited report, as per the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), introduced by IIM-A in an effort to bring about greater transparency in B-school placements across the country. The IPRS report for ‘Summer Placements 2017-18’ will be released 6 months from the date of completion of the process, and the link to the report will be shared with all stakeholders, once released.