App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 22, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Sri Lanka to ink pact for cooperation in traditional medicine, homoeopathy

The proposed memorandum of understanding will be inked between the Ministry of AYUSH and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine.

India, Sri Lanka to ink pact for cooperation in traditional medicine, homoeopathy

The Union cabinet today approved signing of an agreement between India and Sri Lanka for cooperation in areas of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.

The proposed memorandum of understanding will be inked between the Ministry of AYUSH and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine.

"The signing of the proposed MoU will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of traditional medicine and homoeopathy. This will be of immense importance to both countries considering their shared cultural heritage," an official statement said.

The financial resources necessary to conduct research, training courses, conferences and meetings will be met from the existing allocated budget and existing plan schemes of the Ministry.

India has well-developed systems of traditional medicine including medicinal plants, which hold tremendous potential in the global health scenario. Sri Lanka also has a long history of traditional medicine. Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy are the important traditional health care systems existing in Sri Lanka.

Both countries share a common culture with respect to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani systems of medicine. Moreover, there are a large number of medicinal plants, particularly those found in tropical region which are common to the two countries given similar geo-climatic factors.

The Ministry of AYUSH, as part of its mandate to propagate Indian systems of medicine globally, has taken effective steps by entering into MoUs with 11 countries.

tags #Economy #India #Sri Lanka

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.