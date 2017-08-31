App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 31, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC ERGO ties up with ItzCash to offer insurance

The initiative will also enhance HDFC ERGO’s reach in tier II and III towns and cities through ItzCash’s nationwide franchise network.

Moneycontrol News

Private general insurance company HDFC ERGO has entered into a strategic agreement with payments solutions company ItzCash to offer general insurance products on its platform.

The partnership inked will offer a wide range of general insurance policies including health, motor, fire and auto. Under the arrangement, the entire process right from filing an application to making the payment will be executed digitally through ItzCash’s network thus eradicating the possibilities of human error and other delays to offer customer service on a real-time basis.

Further, the partnership will allow customers to pay their premium at the nearest ItzCash outlet.

Anuj Tyagi, Executive Director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said that ItzCash's proven business operations will allow them to collaborate and expand their reach by offering health, home and fire insurance to a wider audience across the country.

