App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 11, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST regime to boost polymer downstream industry in West Bengal

"In the GST regime, abolition of CST and entry tax and on top of that plastics goods flowing in from other states evading taxes have now stopped. This will encourage local manufacturers from Bengal to produce more to meet the demand," Indian Plastics Federation president Alok Tibrewala told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new taxation regime under Goods and Services Tax (GST) is all set to boost polymer downstream industry in the eastern region, including West Bengal.

"In the GST regime, abolition of CST and entry tax and on top of that plastics goods flowing in from other states evading taxes have now stopped. This will encourage local manufacturers from Bengal to produce more to meet the demand," Indian Plastics Federation president Alok Tibrewala told PTI.

West Bengal plastics industry is pegged at Rs 12,000 crore involving 2500-3000 units and growing at 15 per cent annually.

Tibrewala said the any new industrial policy for petrochem downstream industry at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018 will create more vibrancy in the investment environment in this sector of the state.

related news

They expect inclusion of expansion in the incentive scheme and direct payment of capital subsidy, Tibrewala said.

IPF officials said the state government must look at 'affordable power' for the plastics industry to encourage more manufacturing in this state.

Meanwhile, IPF was looking for some 100 acres land for a new plastics park exclusively for the MSME plastic sector within 50-60 kilometres from city limits.

"In the next one year, Rs 800-1000 crore investment will come. Demand for 60 acres is already there before we can finalise land for a new plastics park," Tibrewala said.

Speaking on 'Indplas 18' in Kolkata, the IPF said 120-125 foreign delegates are expected in this mega event from countries like China, Thalinad, Taiwan, Malaysia and UAE among others beside companies across the country.

The triennial exhibition will take place from November 30 to December 3.

tags #Economy #GST #west bengal

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.