you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 05, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget session to begin on January 29, Budget on February 1



PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February one, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended today.

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.

The Recommendation of the session dates were made by the CCPA which met here.

The Winter session of Parliament ended today.

tags #Budget 2018 #Budget Session #Economy #India #Politics

