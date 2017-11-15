App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 13, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Corporation Q2 net up 8% to Rs 42 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Auto component maker Minda Corporation has reported a 7.9 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 42.1 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

Revenue during the period increased 10.9 per cent to Rs 655 crore from Rs 590.8 crore in the year ago quarter.

"During the previous quarter, we have seen a positive movement towards a more stabilised GST regime resulting in steady growth of business," Minda Corporation Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said.

The company's stock closed 7.94 per cent up at Rs 154.95 apiece on BSE today.

