Minda Corporation Q2 net up 8% to Rs 42 cr

Auto component maker Minda Corporation has reported a 7.9 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 42.1 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

Revenue during the period increased 10.9 per cent to Rs 655 crore from Rs 590.8 crore in the year ago quarter.

"During the previous quarter, we have seen a positive movement towards a more stabilised GST regime resulting in steady growth of business," Minda Corporation Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said.

