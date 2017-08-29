WhatsApp's FAQ page indicates 'WhatsApp for Business' accounts may be on way

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp seems to have shared information about WhatsApp for Business before expected launch. The details about the verification of business accounts were up on its FAQ page.

The company has been seriously working towards upgrading the message platform and to add new features. The new business feature, as per an article in DNA will make the app more useful for over the billion WhatsApp users. The new upgrades will also make the app equipped to meet the challenges coming from competitors.

As per available details, the new feature will aid verified business accounts. Any business account which is verified by the app will display a green badge beside the contact name. The app will also inform the user whether he or she is chatting to a verified account through the yellow messages inside a chat. Additionally, messages cannot be deleted from the chat.

If the business account is already on the users' contact list, the name seen in the profile will be the saved name. On the other hand, in case the contact is not saved, the name chosen by the business account will feature.

WhatsApp will enable many other benefits for the business accounts such as a listing of websites of the business along with other details about the business. It will also allow the user to set work hours to enable leaving 'away' messages when the user is not available and take automatic messages. At the initial stage, only a few verified accounts will be part of the pilot program.