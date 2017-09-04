TCS to make its artificial intelligence product Ignio a standalone brand

Moneycontrol News

Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) will create a standalone brand for Ignio, its artificial intelligence (AI) product. The company has already started hiring people from various US firms aimed at improving the sales of Ignio.

Many analysts had stated earlier that TCS is trying to build a new brand that is distant from its traditional model, as per an Economic Times report. TCS has made several moves in this direction already.

“If you want to sell Ignio as a product, you have to create a product brand. TCS as a services brand is humongous. We have to make sure that the product can stand on its own. It is deeply embedded in TCS, but from sales and branding perspective, you have to create an identity,” said Harrick Vin, global head of Digitate.

Adding that the company would go for aggressive revamp and that the new strategy is aimed at reducing the uncertainty prevalent among customers, he said that Ignio will now have a direct approach to customers.

“We have created a sales organisation that is driving a lot of direct product-led sales. We are going to customers where there is no service… and where TCS is not a service provider. We are entering those organisations with Ignio,” he said.

While Indian IT firms have always projected their AI platforms as just a part of their IT services, TCS has now taken a different approach. The company which was among the first Indian firms to invest in intellectual property will now, as per researchers, have the task of making their vision clear to the customers in regard to AI-based products