App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 29, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola to launch Moto X4 on September 2, here's how much it may cost

The phone is expected to have 12 MP dual rear cameras and a 16 MP front camera

Motorola to launch Moto X4 on September 2, here's how much it may cost
Representative picture

Moneycontrol News

Motorola’s new smartphone Moto X4 will be launched on 2nd September as per a poster posted on the company's official Facebook page. The announcement is expected to be made during the ‘HelloMotoX’ event in Phillippines.

The International Business Times reported that the mid-range smartphone will be priced at around Rs 26000 and will have two variants.

There have been several speculations about the specification of the handset following leaks about the model. The model will be operated using Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor that will be paired with an Adreno 508 GPU.

Moto X4 will come with a 5.2 inch full HD display and 1080*1920 pixel resolution. The metal designed handset will be protected by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is expected to have 12MP dual rear cameras and a 16 MP front camera. One of the front cameras will be for colour pictures and the other one will be for monochrome. A fingerprint sensor will be placed adjacent to the rear cameras.

The phone could sport a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB through a microSD card. The model will be backed by a 3000 mAh battery.

tags #Motorola #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.