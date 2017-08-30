Motorola to launch Moto X4 on September 2, here's how much it may cost

Moneycontrol News

Motorola’s new smartphone Moto X4 will be launched on 2nd September as per a poster posted on the company's official Facebook page. The announcement is expected to be made during the ‘HelloMotoX’ event in Phillippines.

The International Business Times reported that the mid-range smartphone will be priced at around Rs 26000 and will have two variants.

There have been several speculations about the specification of the handset following leaks about the model. The model will be operated using Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor that will be paired with an Adreno 508 GPU.

Moto X4 will come with a 5.2 inch full HD display and 1080*1920 pixel resolution. The metal designed handset will be protected by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is expected to have 12MP dual rear cameras and a 16 MP front camera. One of the front cameras will be for colour pictures and the other one will be for monochrome. A fingerprint sensor will be placed adjacent to the rear cameras.

The phone could sport a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB through a microSD card. The model will be backed by a 3000 mAh battery.