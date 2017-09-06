Escorts unveils electric tractor, expands global portfolio

Farm equipment maker Escorts on Wednesday unveiled a range of tractors, including an electric concept, for both export and domestic markets.

The company has launched tractors ranging between 22 HP to 90 HP under Farmtrac and Powertrac brands that are compliant with emission norms of various markets including Europe and the US.

The new range would cater to customers in various markets including the US, Europe, Latin America, Africa and ASEAN countries apart from new generation farmers in India.

"Escorts is on a transformational journey of developing products for global markets and offering products of quality with specifications that would be competitive and attractive to buyers," Escorts Ltd Chairman Rajan Nanda said in a statement.

The company is spreading its operations to reach countries across the globe, he added.

Escorts Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said the new products would create a new user experience in comfort and precision farming globally.

"Escorts is extremely proud to launch electric tractor concept displaying our frugal engineering to offer India's best to the world," he added.