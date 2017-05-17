App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 17, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL signs pacts with Facebook, MobiKwik

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has inked a clutch of agreements with Facebook and MobiKwik as its looks to popularise the internet and its value added services among customers.

BSNL signs pacts with Facebook, MobiKwik

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has inked a clutch of agreements with Facebook and MobiKwik as its looks to popularise the internet and its value added services among customers.

The pacts were signed to commemorate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Facebook, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will provide connectivity for the social network's 'Express Wi-Fi Program'.

Facebook, through the Express Wi-Fi service, offers internet facility via public hotspots to users in rural parts of the country, in partnership with telecom operators.

Under another MoU, the company will work with digital payments firm Mobikwik to co-create a BSNL mobile wallet to facilitate payment for its products and services.

The wallet will be available exclusively to BSNL customers in India, BSNL said in a statement.

Additionally, MobiKwik will also enable "digital sale" of BSNL SIM cards through its app and website.

The BSNL statement further said that the third MoU with Disney Land India will provide premium online gaming services to mobile customers of the telecom operator.

The state-run operator which is facing stiff competition from private telcos like Airtel and Reliance Jio, also launched a new solution in partnership with Data Infosys to offer bulk email services to government and private companies.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.