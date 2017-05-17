BSNL signs pacts with Facebook, MobiKwik

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has inked a clutch of agreements with Facebook and MobiKwik as its looks to popularise the internet and its value added services among customers.

The pacts were signed to commemorate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Facebook, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will provide connectivity for the social network's 'Express Wi-Fi Program'.

Facebook, through the Express Wi-Fi service, offers internet facility via public hotspots to users in rural parts of the country, in partnership with telecom operators.

Under another MoU, the company will work with digital payments firm Mobikwik to co-create a BSNL mobile wallet to facilitate payment for its products and services.

The wallet will be available exclusively to BSNL customers in India, BSNL said in a statement.

Additionally, MobiKwik will also enable "digital sale" of BSNL SIM cards through its app and website.

The BSNL statement further said that the third MoU with Disney Land India will provide premium online gaming services to mobile customers of the telecom operator.

The state-run operator which is facing stiff competition from private telcos like Airtel and Reliance Jio, also launched a new solution in partnership with Data Infosys to offer bulk email services to government and private companies.