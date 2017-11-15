Allcargo hires DHL top exe to head its global ops as CEO

The largest logistics player in the private sector Allcargo Logistics has roped in a top DHL executive Claudio Scandella to drive its overseas operations as the CEO to drive the next phase of its growth.

Scandella was a member of the DHL Global forwarding senior leadership team as the CEO of their Middle East, Africa & Turkey operations before joining ECU, which contributes 80 per cent of Allcargo's revenue today.

Four regional CEOs of the ECU firm, present in over 160 countries, will report to Scandella as part of the strategic overhaul of the senior management structure under which the founder and chairman Shashikiran Shetty will move on to a strategic role now.

Founded in 1987 in Belgium, ECU Worldwide (erstwhile ECU-Line) is one of the global leaders in shipping logistics and the biggest LCL (less than container load) consolidator in the world. Allcargo acquired it in 2006 and consolidated its global footprint with over 300 offices.

"ECU is an important subsidiary of ours. Globally, it is considered one of the world's largest NVOCC in terms of geographical presence and volumes carried, which is systematically handled, largely through our its offices.

"We plan to take it to the next level of growth through digitalisation, tapping into new markets and areas, including diversification of our offerings. We are strengthening the top management to drive this new phase in line with the emerging opportunities," Shetty said.