Air India deploys Boeing 777 planes on Delhi-Chennai route

National carrier Air India deployed the bigger 342-seater Boeing 777 aircraft on the Delhi-Chennai-Delhi sector from today to meet an increasing demand from passengers on this route.

The aircraft offers a three-class configuration, comprising of four first class, 35 business class, and 303 economy class seats, Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft will offer more capacity to meet increase in demand from holiday travellers. It will be a boon to travellers from south India who visit hill stations of the north in summer season," according to the airline.

The airline has been flying Airbus A320s (150-seater) and A321s (185-seater) on this sector and has replaced the former with two B777s.

An Air India official said that the move will help the airline circumvent slot constraints at busy airports like Delhi from where many airlines want to operate more flights but are not able to do so because the airports are choked.