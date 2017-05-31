Vishal Fabrics' appoints Brijmohan D. Chiripal as MD

1.Appointment of Mr. Brijmohan D. Chiripal as the Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.2. Appointment of Mr. Chitranjan Singh,as an Additional Director (Independent, Non- Executive) of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.3.Resignation of Mr. Jyotiprasad D. Chiripal as Managing Director & director of the Company & to be relieved w.e.f. closing of business hours of May 31, 2017 as Director and Managing Director.Source : BSE