Venkys director C. Jagapati Rao resigns

Pursuant to sub clause (2) and (7) of Clause 30 read with Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that Mr. C. Jagapati Rao, Independent Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the post of Director due to his advancing age and the Board has accepted the same at its meeting held on 7th June, 2017.Source : BSE