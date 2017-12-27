Tirupati Starch and Chemicals' director Yogesh Kumar Agrawal resigns

This is to inform you that Mr. Yogesh Kumar Agrawal (DIN: 00107150) has been resigned from the post of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. December 30, 2017.
Dear Sir/ Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule lll of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Yogesh Kumar Agrawal (DIN: 00107150) has been resigned from the post of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 30.12.2017 but continue to hold office as Director (Non- Executive Director) of the Company.
This is for intimation of Exchange and members thereof.
Kindly take same on your records.
Source : BSE
