May 09, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maithan Alloys recommends dividend
Maithan Alloys Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 paisa (Rupees Two and paisa fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17.
The dividend, if approved at the ensuring Annual General Meeting shall be paid/dispatched to the members on and after August 16, 2017.
The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 2:30 p.m.Source : BSE
