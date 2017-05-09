Maithan Alloys recommends dividend

Maithan Alloys Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 paisa (Rupees Two and paisa fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17.The dividend, if approved at the ensuring Annual General Meeting shall be paid/dispatched to the members on and after August 16, 2017.The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 2:30 p.m.Source : BSE