you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMG Corporation's director Akansha Mishra resigns

We hereby inform you that Ms. Akansha Mishra has resigned from the position of Woman Director of the Company with effect from 17th April, 2017.

JMG Corporation's director Akansha Mishra resigns
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that Ms. Akansha Mishra has resigned from the position of Woman Director of the Company with effect from 17th April, 2017.Source : BSE

