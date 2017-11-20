Gammon Infrastructure Projects appoints Vardhan Vasant Dharkar as director

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we inform you that at the meeting of the Directors of the Company held today, the Directors have appointed Mr. Vardhan Vasant Dharkar as a director on November 20, 2017 to fill up casual vacancy caused due the sad demise of Mr. Naresh Chandra on July 9, 2017 liable to retirement by rotation.Source : BSE