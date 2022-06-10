business Bajar Gupshup | Indices nosedive; Sensex tanks more than 1,000 points, Nifty ends at 16,202 Sensex tanked more than 1,000 points to close at 54,303 and Nifty ended at 16,202. All sectoral and broader indices came under pressure with Nifty Bank, IT, Financial Services ending up as the biggest losers.