English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Consumer Cos To Gain From Easing Agro Commodities?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to attend G20 summit in Indonesia, Joko Widodo says

    Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come, Jokowi, as he is popularly known, told the news agency.

    Reuters
    August 19, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R)

    Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Bali in November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

    Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come, Jokowi, as he is popularly known, told the news agency.

    The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Indonesia presidential palace officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Indonesia is chairing the Group of 20 major economies and has faced pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin over his country's invasion on Ukraine, which his government calls a "special military operation".

    Jokowi has sought to position himself as mediator between the warring countries, and has travelled to meet both Ukraine's and Russia's presidents. This week, Jokowi said both countries have accepted Indonesia as a "bridge of peace".

    Close
    Leaders of major countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are set to meet in Indonesia's resort island of Bali in November. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
    Reuters
    Tags: #G20 #Inonesia #Joko Widodo #Vladimir Outin #World News #Xi Jinping
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 07:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.