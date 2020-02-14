App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's most populated cities: Can you guess which 2 Indian cities make the list?

Four out of the ten most populous cities are located in the two most densely populated countries in the world, China and India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It’s perhaps unsurprising that the two most densely populated countries in the world, India and China contribute to four out of ten most populous cities on this list. Brazil, Mexico and Egypt are the only countries outside of Asia with cities that make it to this list. Here are the top ten most populated cities in the world according to worldpopulationreview.com. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Brazil, Mexico and Egypt are the only countries outside of Asia with cities that make it to this list. Here are the top ten most populated cities in the world according to worldpopulationreview.com. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Osaka, Japan | Population: 19,222,665. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10 | Osaka, Japan | Population: 19,222,665. (Image: Flickr)

No 9 | Beijing, China | Population: 20,035,455. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Beijing, China | Population: 20,035,455. (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Mumbai, India | Population: 20,185,064. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | Mumbai, India | Population: 20,185,064. (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Dhaka, Bangladesh | Population: 20,283,552. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Dhaka, Bangladesh | Population: 20,283,552. (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Cairo, Egypt | Population: 20,484,965. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | Cairo, Egypt | Population: 20,484,965. (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Mexico City, Mexico| Population: 21,671,908. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | Mexico City, Mexico| Population: 21,671,908. (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Population: 21,846,507. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Population: 21,846,507. (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Shanghai, China | Population: 26,317,104. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No 3 | Shanghai, China | Population: 26,317,104. (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Delhi, India| Population: 29,399,141. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2 | Delhi, India| Population: 29,399,141. (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | Tokyo, Japan | Population: 37,435,191. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | Tokyo, Japan | Population: 37,435,191. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:39 am

tags #population #world

