    US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor

    The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

    Associated Press
    June 29, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

    The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

    Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individuals identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.

    In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.

