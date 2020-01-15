App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

US says China trade deal has no agreement to reduce tariffs

The joint statement from the Treasury and the US Trade Representative's office said "there is no agreement for future reduction in tariffs. Any rumours to the contrary are categorically false."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The trade truce with China set to be signed on Wednesday does not include a deal to roll back tariffs imposed on most Chinese goods, US officials said in a statement.

The statement came after a Bloomberg report said tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods will stay in place until after the US presidential election in November, after which they might be removed.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:40 am

tags #China #Chinese goods #Tariffs #trade deal #trade war #US #World News

