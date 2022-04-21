English
    US Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling

    A U.S. district judge ruled on Monday that the mandates, which apply to planes, trains and other public transportation, were unlawful. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling if the CDC determined the 14-month-old mandate was still needed.

    Reuters
    April 21, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST
    Representative image (Image: AP)

    The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday appealed a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes, a spokesman said, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure was still needed.


    The CDC said on Wednesday it had asked the Justice Department to proceed with the appeal and that "an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

    Given the CDC's assessment, the Justice Department filed a notice of appeal in the case, titled "Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al.", department spokesperson Anthony Coley wrote on Twitter.



    Reuters
