App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

US doesn't have a 'tariff problem', it has 'a Fed problem': Trump

The remarks came just two days before Washington is due to impose a wave of a new tariffs on billions in Chinese imports after this month's sharp deterioration in trade relations with Beijing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump on August 30 denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong dollar to make American exports less competitive.

The remarks came just two days before Washington is due to impose a wave of a new tariffs on billions in Chinese imports after this month's sharp deterioration in trade relations with Beijing.

"We don't have a Tariff problem.... we have a Fed problem," Trump said on Twitter.

Close

He said as the euro falls against the dollar, it is "giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage," while his aggressive tariffs are taking care of "bad and/or unfair players."

related news

Fears that Trump's trade wars are damaging the world's largest economy and pushing the world toward recession have rippled through global markets this month -- with investors soothed this week by the more positive tone struck by Chinese and US officials.

But Trump has frequently lashed out at Chinese and European authorities, accusing them of deliberately weakening their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages -- charges they have denied.

And he has repeatedly criticized Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Donald Trump #Economy #US Federal Reserve #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.