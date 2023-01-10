English
    US asks Tesla about Elon Musk tweet on driver monitoring function

    NHTSA said Monday it "is in contact with Tesla to gather additional information." The Associated Press reported NHTSA's statement earlier.

    January 10, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST
    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is in contact with Tesla about a tweet Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote about a driver monitoring function.

    A Dec. 31 tweet suggested drivers with more than 10,000 miles using Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system should be able to disable the "steering wheel nag," an alert that instructs drivers to hold the wheel to confirm they are paying attention. Musk responded: "Agreed, update coming in Jan."

