Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:41 PM IST

Unilever to stop Facebook, Twitter advertising for rest of year in the US

The consumer goods company, which owns brands like Dove Soap and Lipton tea, joins a growing advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign started by US civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd.

Unilever PLC said on Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the US"

The effort called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary," Unilever said in a statement.

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Advertising #Business #Facebook #George Floyd #Twitter #Unilever #United States #World News

