    Twitter manually reviewed all accounts that posted links to ElonJet

    Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

    December 16, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

    Twitter Inc's head of trust and safety told Reuters the company manually reviewed "any and all accounts" that violated its new privacy policy by posting links to a Twitter account called ElonJet that tracked Elon Musk's private jet using information in the public domain.

    "I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on journalist accounts, but we applied the policy equally to journalists and non-journalist accounts today," said Ella Irwin, head of trust and safety, in an email to Reuters.

     
