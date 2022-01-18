MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

The company had introduced the pilot test of the feature in August last year, as a part of its effort to reduce misinformation on its platform.

Reuters
January 18, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
Twitter Inc said on Monday it will expand its test feature which allows users to flag misleading content on its social media platform to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines.

It was first tested in the United States, Australia and South Korea.

Since it was first announced, Twitter said it has received around 3 million reports from users who have used it to flag tweets which they believe are in violation of its policies.

The social media giant last year launched another program called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.
Reuters
Tags: #Technology #tweets #Twitter #World News
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:24 am

