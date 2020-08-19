172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|trump-says-oracle-a-good-company-could-take-over-tiktok-in-the-us-5725861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says Oracle, a good company, could take over TikTok in the US

Trump's remarks came after Oracle joined some of the investors of TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, in pursuing a bid for the short-video app's operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on August 18 that Oracle Corp is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States, after he issued an order mandating its sale in 90 days.

The remarks came after Oracle joined some of the investors of TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, in pursuing a bid for the short-video app's operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Reuters reported.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 08:37 am

tags #Business #Donald Trump #TikTok #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.