Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

Reuters
June 14, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSYJK2

Japan's Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.
