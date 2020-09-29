172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|tiffany-says-lvmh-countersuit-an-attempt-to-avoid-full-purchase-price-5900691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an attempt to avoid full purchase price

Disputing LVMH's claim that the "pandemic had devastated Tiffany's business", the US jeweler said it only experienced a single quarter of losses before returning to profitability.

Reuters

Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday LVMH's countersuit to drop its $16 billion acquisition of the US jeweler was an attempt to avoid paying the full purchase price.

Paris-based LVMH countersued Tiffany on Monday, arguing that its agreement with the company had no carve-out for pandemics under the definition of a so-called material adverse effect. As a result, Tiffany assumed the risk of a virus outbreak, LVMH said.

Disputing LVMH's claim that the "pandemic had devastated Tiffany's business", the US jeweler said it only experienced a single quarter of losses before returning to profitability.

Close

"LVMH cannot show that the steps Tiffany took to protect the health and welfare of its employees and customers during the pandemic violated the Merger Agreement," Tiffany said.

The company said LVMH had still not provided it or the court with a copy of the letter from the French government that prohibited the acquisition prior to its scheduled date.

A US judge last week set a four-day trial on the case beginning January 5. The judge said during a hearing that he hoped Tiffany and LVMH could have "productive discussions to avoid the need for litigation."
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Business #LVMH #Tiffany #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.