Tesla to work with global regulators to ensure data security: Elon Musk

"With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than ever before," Musk said, adding data security is not only the responsibility of a single company.

Reuters
September 17, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will work with global regulators to ensure data security, Chief Executive Elon Musk told the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in China on Friday.

"With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than ever before," Musk said, adding data security is not only the responsibility of a single company.
