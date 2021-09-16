MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Telstra aims to extend 5G coverage to 95% of Australia by 2025

The cost reductions under the new plan, dubbed T25, are on top of the A$2.7 billion already being targeted under its current T22 strategy, the company said.

Reuters
September 16, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
Telstra (Image: Reuters)

Telstra (Image: Reuters)

Australian telecom Telstra outlined a plan on Thursday, under which it aims to extend 5G coverage to 95% of the country by the end of 2025 and cut A$500 million ($366.85 million) in net costs.

The cost reductions under the new plan, dubbed T25, are on top of the A$2.7 billion already being targeted under its current T22 strategy, the company said.

The plan will kick off on July 1, 2022, and includes the potential rollout of a 6G network.

Telstra also said it was confident of maintaining a minimum 16 Australian cent per share fully franked dividend through T25.

The company, which was split into three in November, sold a 49% stake in its mobile tower business for A$2.8 billion in July.

Close
Telstra has been trying to restructure its operations as it faces persistent headwinds on its fixed-line business from the rollout of a state-owned broadband network.
Reuters
Tags: #5G #Australia #Telstra #World News
first published: Sep 16, 2021 07:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.