    Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage

    Reuters
    April 27, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
    Spotify Technology said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.

    There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption.

    "Is Spotify down again?? my music isn't playing and i need motivation before i head to work," a user tweeted.

    Earlier this month, the company had experienced a brief outage, which impacted more than 20,000 people in the United States and over 8,000 in the UK at the peak of the service disruption, according to Downdetector.

    Spotify in April crossed the half-billion mark for monthly active users for the first time.

    Reuters
