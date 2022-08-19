English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    South Korean EV battery maker SK On raises $1.5 billion in expansion push: Report

    The battery unit of energy group SK Innovation Co Ltd has been in talks with a local private equity consortium which includes EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investment, the Korea Economic Daily Newspaper said, citing unidentified investment banking sources.

    Reuters
    August 19, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    South Korea's SK On has raised about 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) from private equity firms, pushing the electric vehicle (EV) battery maker's valuation to around 20 trillion won as it works to expand production abroad, local media reported on Thursday.

    The battery unit of energy group SK Innovation Co Ltd has been in talks with a local private equity consortium which includes EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investment, the Korea Economic Daily Newspaper said, citing unidentified investment banking sources.

    SK On has been talking to global private equity firms, including Carlyle Group Inc and BlackRock Inc, but talks have stalled due to the market impact of war in Ukraine and interest rate hikes, the newspaper said.

    SK On did not have a comment when contacted by Reuters. EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investment did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

    Last month, SK On secured a $2 billion loan from three export credit agencies to finance its factory in Hungary.

    Close
    SK On was spun out of SK Innovation last year. Its clients include Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, and it has production sites in the United States, South Korea, China, Hungary and Turkey.
    Reuters
    Tags: #EV #SK #South Korea #World News
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 06:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.