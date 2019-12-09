App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world's biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday.

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up. Also part of the top 5 were Colombia and Thailand.

The announcement of the winner was made on Miss Universe's official Instagram account.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, from the Philippines, presented Tunzi with the crown.

This is the third Miss Universe crown for South Africa, with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters being declared the winner in 2017.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Miss Universe 2019 #South Africa #World News #Zozibini Tunzi

