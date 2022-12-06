English
    Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to depart next month

    Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.

    Reuters
    December 06, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    Stewart Butterfield

    Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday.

    Business Insider had first reported the news earlier in the day.

    Shares in Salesforce, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, slumped about 4%.

    Salesforce had acquired Slack last year in a nearly $28 billion deal following a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

    Last week, Salesforce stock tumbled after co-CEO Bret Taylor's sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders.
