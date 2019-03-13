App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Silver Lake's bid for Dell started at $11.22 per share

Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners bid as low as USD 11.22 per share for Dell Inc in mid 2012, when it first discussed a buyout with founder and CEO Michael Dell, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Whatsapp

Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners bid as low as USD 11.22 per share for Dell Inc in mid 2012, when it first discussed a buyout with founder and CEO Michael Dell, according to a person familiar with the situation.


Also Read: Icahn demands Dell pay $16 bn dividend to avert fight


Since then, on February 5 this year, Silver Lake and Michael Dell raised their bid to take the world's No. 3 personal computer maker private to USD 13.65 a share. At USD 24.4 billion, it would be the largest private equity-led buyout since the 2008 financial crisis.


When the bid was first announced, the price represented a 25 percent premium over the stock price before news of the bid, but Dell's share price closed at USD 14.31 on Friday.


The computer maker has said repeatedly that the bid comes only after extensive review and negotiations, and has deemed it fair to shareholders and that view will likely be emphasized again in an upcoming proxy filing with the SEC.


But some analysts say Michael Dell and Silver Lake may eventually raise their bid to try to appease investors in Dell like Southeastern who complain it undervalues the company.


Michael Dell is trying to complete his company's transition from a low-margin PC maker into a provider of computing services. The makeover has become more urgent as the PC market shrinks. Analysts say it might best be carried out if the company were taken private, away from public shareholder pressure and scrutiny.


BID DISCUSSIONS GO BACK TO MID-2012


CNBC first reported the opening bid and, according to the business television network, private equity house KKR & Co LP had also discussed a bid for Dell at USD 12 to USD 13 a share but dropped that offer in December last year.


Several major shareholders voiced opposition to the bid including Southeastern Asset Management and T Rowe Price.


A second person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Southeastern, Dell's largest independent shareholder, had itself broached the possibility of a leveraged buyout to Michael Dell in the summer of 2012, when it expressed interest in contributing its equity in Dell toward any deal.


But two other sources familiar with Southeastern's thinking told Reuters the firm had not touched on any sort of private equity-led buyout deal during talks with Michael Dell last summer.


These sources said Southeastern proposed a transaction similar to one it outlined on February 8 in a letter to the board, when it outlined a so-called "Dutch auction" or tender offer to all shareholders, the two sources added.


Southeastern's objection to the current bid, like that of many other investors, is that the buyout as it stands severely undervalues the corporation.


All sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Dell did not respond to requests for comment and Southeastern declined to comment.

A clearer picture of the negotiations leading up to the deal is expected to emerge in the last week of March in a company proxy filing.

First Published on Mar 16, 2013 04:32 am

tags #Michael Dell #SEC #Silver Lake #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

Priyanka Gandhi relies on Mahatma Gandhi's quotes for her first few Tw ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.