172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|saudi-arabian-courts-sentences-8-in-connection-with-khashoggis-murder-report-5809801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi Arabian courts sentences 8 in connection with Khashoggi's murder: Report

Five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences

Moneycontrol News
Prior to his death, Jamal Khashoggi had written critically of the crown prince in multiple columns for the Washington Post
Prior to his death, Jamal Khashoggi had written critically of the crown prince in multiple columns for the Washington Post

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced eight people to between seven and 20 years in prison in connection with the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on September 7, local news reported as per a Reuters report.

According to the report, five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences.

The family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi announced Friday they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving legal reprieve to the five government agents convicted of his murder who'd been sentenced to execution, according to a PTI report on May 22, 2020.

Close

"We, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father as we seek reward from God Almighty,” one of the sons of Khashoggi said on Twitter.

Prior to his death, Khashoggi had written critically of the crown prince in multiple columns for the Washington Post and had been living in exile for about a year, fearing he would be detained if he returned to Saudi Arabia as part of a wider crackdown on writers, activists and critics.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Jamal Khashoggi #Saudi Arabia #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.