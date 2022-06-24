Sanofi says COVID-19 vaccine candidate yields positive trial data

Source: Reuters

Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is modelled on the virus's Beta antigen, delivered 72% efficacy in adults against the Omicron strain, the French drugmaker said on Friday, citing data gathered in a study.

"Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation," the firm, which is developing the vaccine jointly with Britain's GSK, said in a statement.

The new data supporting its booster vaccine will be submitted to regulatory authorities, Sanofi added, reiterating its plan to start marketing its jab later this year.