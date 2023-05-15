Samsung Electronics, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

English
    Reuters
    May 15, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

    The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

    The meeting was held during Lee's trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the U.S. electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

