    Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Siberia, 2 pilots dead

    Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. The emergencies ministry said the pilots died, but there were no other casualties.

    Reuters
    October 23, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST
    Representative Image (Kooperativ Telegram Channel via AP)

    Representative Image (Kooperativ Telegram Channel via AP)

    A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said.

    In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. The emergencies ministry said the pilots died, but there were no other casualties.

    It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

    Russian news agencies said the plane in Sunday's incident was an Su-30. In a statement, the emergencies ministry said the plane crashed during a test flight.

    Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be several buildings on fire and dense black smoke rising into the sky.
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 05:05 pm
