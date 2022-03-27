Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE | Ukrainian President demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow

(Image: AFP)

Highlights:

Ukraine President demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow. Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems. (Reuters)

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden said that Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" in Poland Saturday, remarks a White House official said later were meant to prepare the world's democracies for extended conflict over Ukraine, not back regime change in Russia. (Reuters)

Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power

The Kremlin dismissed a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president. Asked about Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians." (Reuters)

White House says Biden is not calling for regime change in Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," a White House official said.

"The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," the official said following Biden's speech in Warsaw. (Reuters)

Four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26. Lviv, just 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the Polish border, has so far escaped the heavy bombardment and fighting that has devastated some Ukrainian cities closer to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24. (Reuters)

Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks

The governor of the Lviv region says a man was detained on suspicion of espionage at the site of one of the two rocket attacks that rattled the city on Saturday.

Maksym Kozytskyy said police found the man had recorded a rocket flying toward the target and striking it. Police also found on his telephone photos of checkpoints in the region, which Kozytskyy said had been sent to two Russian telephone numbers. (AP)

Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, says foreign minister

Russian oligarchs are welcome in Turkey but must abide by international law in order to do any business, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on March 26. Turkey has strongly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine but opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on principle. (Reuters)

UK says Russian sanctions could be lifted if Russia withdraws from Ukraine

British foreign minister Liz Truss says sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and companies could be lifted if Russia withdraws from Ukraine and commits to end aggression, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday. (Reuters)

Russian forces take control of Chernobyl workers' town

Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine's Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, and three people were killed, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted the local mayor as saying. (Reuters)