    February 15, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

    Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Some Russian forces near Ukraine returning to bases: Ministry

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, however. And countries are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.


    Russia-Ukraine News | The Kremlin signaled it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.

    Questions remain about Russian President

    Vladimir Putin’s intentions, however. And countries are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.


    On a last-ditch diplomatic trip, Germany’s chancellor said there are “no sensible reasons” for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east, and he urged more dialogue.

    Britain’s prime minister said Europe is “on the edge of a precipice” — but added, “there is still time for President Putin to step back.” France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told French television that “all elements” were in place for a strong Russian offensive, but “nothing shows today” that Putin has decided to launch one.


    Despite warnings from Washington, London and elsewhere that Russian troops could move on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, Monday’s meeting between Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested otherwise.


    At the session with Putin, Lavrov argued that Moscow should hold more talks with the U.S. and its allies despite their refusal to consider Russia’s main security demands.


    Moscow, which denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.


    The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Lavrov said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted.”


    His comments, at an appearance orchestrated for TV cameras, seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin’s own position: namely, that hopes for a diplomatic solution aren’t yet dead.


    Putin noted the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement. Lavrov replied that his ministry wouldn’t allow the U.S. and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests.


    The U.S. reacted coolly to Lavrov’s comments. “The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight.”


    U.S. officials said the Russian military continued apparent attack preparations along Ukraine’s borders. A U.S. defense official said small numbers of Russian ground units have been moving out of larger assembly areas for several days, taking up positions closer to the Ukrainian border at what would be departure points if Putin launched an invasion.


    The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not publicly released. CBS News was first to report on the movement of the units.


    Satellite images taken over the last 48 hours show increased Russian military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, including the arrival of helicopters, ground-attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets at forward locations. The photos also show ground forces leaving their garrisons and combat units moving into convoy formation, according to Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup.


    Ukrainian security and defense council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplayed the threat of invasion but warned of the risk of “internal destabilization” by unspecified forces.


    “Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on (Feb.) 16th or the 17th,” he told reporters after meeting lawmakers. “We are aware of the risks that exist in the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control.”


    As if to show defiance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday would be a “day of national unity,” calling on the country to display the blue-and-yellow flags and sing the national anthem in the face of “hybrid threats.”


    “Our country today is as strong as ever. It is not the first threat the strong Ukrainian people have faced,” Zelenskyy said Monday evening in a video address to the nation. “We’re calm. We’re strong. We’re together. A great nation in a great country.”


    The country is preparing nonetheless. Kyiv residents received letters from the mayor urging them “to defend your city,” and signs appeared in apartment buildings indicating the nearest bomb shelter. The mayor says the capital has about 4,500 such sites, including underground parking garages, subway stations and basements.


    Dr. Tamara Ugrich said she stocked up on grains and canned food, and prepared an emergency suitcase.


    “I don’t believe in war, but on TV the tension is growing every day and it’s getting harder and harder to keep calm. The more we are told not to panic, the more nervous people become,” she said.


    Others heeded the advice of Ukraine’s leaders not to panic. Street music flooded central Maidan Square on Sunday night and crowds danced. “I feel calm. You should always be ready for everything, and then you will have nothing to be afraid of,” said Alona Buznitskaya, a model.


    During what could be a crucial week for Europe’s security, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday before heading to Moscow for talks with Putin on a high-stakes diplomatic foray.


    After meeting Zelenskyy, Scholz urged Russia to show signs of de-escalation, and reiterated unspecified threats to Russia’s financial standing if it invades.


    “There are no sensible reasons for such a military deployment,” Scholz said.


    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said in a statement that “abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff.”


    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to a Downing Street statement, the two “agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine.”


    The U.S. said it will close its embassy in Kyiv and move all remaining staff there to Lviv, a city near the Polish border. Lithuania moved diplomats’ families and some nonessential diplomatic workers out of the country as well.


    “It’s a big mistake that some embassies moved to western Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s their decision, but ‘western Ukraine’ doesn’t exist. It’s united Ukraine. If something happens, God forbids, it (escalation) will be everywhere.”


    So far, NATO’s warnings have had little effect: Russia has only bolstered troops and weapons in the region and launched massive drills in its ally Belarus, which also neighbors Ukraine. The West fears that the drills, which run through Sunday, could be used by Moscow as a cover for an invasion from the north.


    One possible off-ramp emerged this week: Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.K., Vadym Prystaiko, pointed at a possibility of Ukraine shelving its NATO bid — an objective that is written into its constitution — if it would avert war with Russia.


    “We might — especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it,” Prystaiko told BBC Radio 5.


    On Monday, Prystaiko appeared to back away from the idea, but the fact that it was raised at all suggests it is being discussed behind closed doors.

    Pressed over Ukraine’s NATO ambitions Monday, the Ukrainian president remained vague, referring to them as a “dream.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would welcome such a move.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Some Russian forces near Ukraine returning to bases: Ministry

      Russia said Tuesday that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases, after a build up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion. "Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," a defence ministry spokesman said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | European stocks steady on easing Ukraine fears

      European stock markets steadied at the open Tuesday on hopes that Ukraine and Russia will avoid a full-blown conflict. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,539.83 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index was flat at 15,110.75 points, as was the Paris CAC 40 at 6,853.69. Europe's main markets had closed down about 2.0 percent Monday on fears that Russia would shortly invade neighbouring Ukraine. "There is a certain relief in the Ukraine-Russia crisis as the two sides seem willing to continue their diplomatic efforts to avoid a military action," noted Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | 'Our responsibility': Ukraine teens dig trenches facing Russia threat

      Ukrainian teenager Mykhailo Anopa had been suffering sleepless nights worrying about a full-on attack from Russia. Then he decided to do something about it. The 15-year-old joined other boys from disadvantaged families digging trenches for soldiers serving on his country's eastern front and facing off with Russian-backed separatists. "When our father, the pastor, said there might be shelling, that Putin might attack, I started having nightmares, because that's what I would think about before bed," he said.

      "We dug trenches to help Ukrainian soldiers. Now, we are reinforcing them. This has become our responsibility," he said with pride. Ukraine has been trapped in a festering conflict across parts of its mostly Russian-speaking industrial east ever since a pro-EU revolt deposed a Moscow-backed president in 2014. The war has claimed more than 14,000 lives and forced 1.5 million people from their homes.

      It has also drained Ukraine's economy and remained a constant drag on the former Soviet republic's aspirations to enter the Western fold. Now Ukrainians fear Putin's confrontation with the West over NATO's expansion could lead to an all-out invasion by the more than 100,000 Russian troops poised just across the border. Anopa belongs to a centre for children from broken homes overseen by Pentecostal pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko.

      The 53-year-old has just returned to the Ukrainian front after a trip to the United States and is busy instructing his group of 40 or so boys about discipline and proper trench-digging techniques. "Today, we are going to reinforce basements," the pastor says, after leading a group prayer. "We will buy some more gas canisters, develop an evacuation plan. Each one of us has to prepare a small bag with clothes and documents," he tells the group. "In the evening, I will check how ready you are."

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension

      Stopping short of legislation to impose sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Senate is considering a resolution in support of Ukraine as senators are eager to respond to Russian President Vladimir Vladimir Putin’s aggression but deferential to the White House’s strategy to avert a crisis in Europe. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Senate leadership Monday afternoon amid fast-moving developments. President Joe Biden and Western leaders are working swiftly to persuade Putin not to invade Ukraine, an attack the administration warns could unfold in a matter of days. Biden’s administration is able to impose devastating sanctions on Russia that would cut across the country’s economy, with or without congressional action, senators said.

      Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee working to assemble the legislation, said, “Either we’re going to have a sanctions package ...” or “We should express the Senate’s position vis-à-vis the support of Ukraine, at a minimum.” The top Republican on the panel, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, said even a Senate resolution backing Ukraine would carry weight: “It sends a message.”

      Senators are racing time as Putin’s military has amassed at the Ukraine border and in neighboring Belarus as Washington works with Western allies to prevent what experts warn could become a wider war in Europe. The Senate is poised to recess at the end of the week, and lawmakers want a unified response before then.

      There is broad support in the Senate for imposing sanctions on Russia as a powerful foreign policy tool, but Republicans and Democrats differ on the details and timing. There have also been differences over the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline between Russia and Germany, although those may have become resolved after Biden said last week the energy line would not continue if Russia invades Ukraine.

      Senators considering the options Monday also said the White House has its own strategy, signaling they may hold off as the administration pursues its approach. They said the administration can impose sanctions on its own, regardless of congressional action.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Images show new Russian military activity near Ukraine

      New commercial satellite images show a flurry of Russian military activity at several locations near Ukraine, the private U.S. company that released the pictures said, amid fears that Moscow may launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour. Russia, which has repeatedly denied plans to invade, is holding large military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus, part of a dramatic buildup of forces to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

      U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said on Tuesday that images taken on Sunday and Monday captured significant new activity in Belarus, annexed Crimea and western Russia. The images could not be independently verified by Reuters. Maxar pointed to the arrival of several large deployments of troops and attack helicopters as well new deployments of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets to forward locations. The images also captured the departure of multiple ground forces units from existing garrisons along with other combat units seen in convoy formation, Maxar said.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Ukraine fears weigh on markets but 'chance' of deal provides hope

      Asian markets mostly fell again Tuesday, extending a global sell-off fuelled by fears that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, though the losses were more muted than the previous day and oil dipped after Moscow said a diplomatic agreement was still possible. The crisis in Eastern Europe added to long-running unease about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates as it battles to rein in 40-year-high inflation, with one top official saying the bank needed to act quickly to maintain its credibility. Equities were sent spinning after US national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned last week that Russia could storm into Ukraine "any day now", having amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border in recent weeks.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | India advises citizens, particularly students to leave temporarily amid tensions

      The Embassy of India in Kyiv on February 15 has asked its citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation. In an advisory the Embassy wrote, “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.”

      Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine, it wrote. Earlier on January 25, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to desseminate information in a swift manner.

      On January 26, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner. “With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill-up the form,” the Indian embassy said in a release.

      The Kremlin on Monday had signaled it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the US and European allies increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, however, and countries are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.

      On a last-ditch diplomatic trip, Germany’s chancellor said there are “no sensible reasons” for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east, and he urged more dialogue. Britain’s prime minister said Europe is “on the edge of a precipice” — but added, “there is still time for President Putin to step back.” France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told French television that “all elements” were in place for a strong Russian offensive, but “nothing shows today” that Putin has decided to launch one.

    • February 15, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | German chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Putin as Ukraine's fate in the balance

      German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Moscow Tuesday in search of a diplomatic solution to avoid a war in Ukraine as the West and Russia signalled tentative hopes of an easing in the tense standoff. His talks with Vladimir Putin are the latest in an intense diplomatic scramble to dissuade the Russian leader from attacking his ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine.

      Western leaders consider the Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine to be the worst threat to the continent's security since the Cold War, and have prepared a crippling package of economic sanctions in response to any attack on its neighbour. While Western intelligence officials warned Wednesday could mark the start of an invasion, comments from Putin and his foreign and defence ministers seemed to offer hope of a de-escalation.

      During a carefully choreographed meeting Monday with Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "there is always a chance" of reaching an agreement with the West over Ukraine. He told Putin that exchanges with leaders in European capitals and Washington showed enough of an opening for progress on Russia's goals to be worth pursuing.

      Ahead of Tuesday's talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that "the situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment". "The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops," she said in a statement, adding that "we must use all opportunities for dialogue in order to reach a peaceful solution".

      The Russian leader and his top aides have consistently argued that the current crisis is the result of the United States and western Europe ignoring Moscow's legitimate security concerns. Russia, which denies any plan to invade Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling the Donbas region in the east. The Kremlin insists NATO must give assurances Ukraine will never be admitted as a member and withdraw from eastern European countries already in the alliance, effectively carving Europe into spheres of influence. The United States and its European allies reject the demands.

    • February 15, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Germany calls on Russia to 'withdraw its troops' around Ukraine

      Germany on Tuesday called on Russia to withdraw its troops around Ukraine, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz readied to meet President Vladimir Putin over the crisis. "The situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, ahead of the talks in Moscow between the two leaders. "The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops."

    • February 15, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Tokyo stocks close lower on fears over Ukraine, US rate hikes

      Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors grappled with fears Russia will invade Ukraine and fretted about US monetary tightening. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.79 percent or 214.40 points at 26,865.19, while the broader Topix index lost 0.83 percent or 15.95 points to close at 1,914.70.

    • February 15, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

      Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict. Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border.

      “We would expect all nations, all governments around the world, to be denouncing what is taking place with the threats of violence against Ukraine,” Morrison told Parliament. “I do note that the Chinese government, together with the Russian government, have been banding together on this issue and that the Chinese government has not denounced what is occurring in Ukraine,” he said.

      He called on all federal lawmakers to join the Australian government in “urging the Chinese government to denounce those actions and to allow an appropriate response through the United Nations rather than resisting that being done” through its membership of the U.N. Security Council. Morrison’s criticisms of China will further strain a tattered bilateral relationship between Australia and its most important trading partner. Australia has suffered trade retaliation in recent years after angering Beijing with actions that include outlawing covert foreign interference in domestic politics, banning Chinese tech giant Huawei from major infrastructure projects and demanding an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    • February 15, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | India advises its citizens, particularly students, to return back

      Amid the looming threat over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, India has advised its citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily. The Indian mission in Kyiv has asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation. Advisory for Indian Nationals in Ukraine

      In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, the embassy said in an advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine. “Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the advisory said.

      The Kremlin signalled Monday that it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade Ukraine within days as Western officials increasingly fear.

