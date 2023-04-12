Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians in tit-for-tat move

Russia has routinely hit Western officials and high-profile individuals with sanctions

Russia on Wednesday hit 333 Canadian officials and public figures with sanctions in what it said was a tit-for-tat move in response to Canadian sanctions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.

Russia has routinely hit Western officials and high-profile individuals with sanctions – effectively a permanent ban on them entering Russia – since the West sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and companies over the invasion of Ukraine.

The list, published by Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday, includes Canada's Governor General Mary Simon, more than 250 members of regional legislative assemblies, and dozens of Canadian athletes who have publicly supported a ban on Russian athletes competing at the 2024 Olympics.