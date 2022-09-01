English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan to leave after three-year stint

    Laxman Narasimhan, 55, joined the company in September 2019 from PepsiCo and was the first external candidate to take the helm at Reckitt since the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets was formed in 1999.

    Reuters
    September 01, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

    Reckitt Benckiser Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September after three years in the role, the company said on Thursday.

    Narasimhan, 55, joined the company in September 2019 from PepsiCo and was the first external candidate to take the helm at Reckitt since the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets was formed in 1999.

    He will be replaced by senior independent director Nicandro Durante while the board "evaluates and selects the future leadership", Reckitt said in a statement.

    Reckitt, which also makes Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, will continue to implement its current strategy under Durante, the company added.

    Narasimhan decided to leave for personal reasons and to relocate to the United States, having been approached with a new opportunity there, Reckitt said without elaborating.

    Close
    Chairman Chris Sinclair and the nomination committee have started the process to identify the "best" long-term candidate to take Reckitt on its next phase of growth", the company said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Laxman Narasimhan #Reckitt Benckiser #World News
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.