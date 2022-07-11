English
    Putin's decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

    A document posted on the Russian government's official website stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a streamlined Russian naturalisation procedure to all Ukrainian citizens.

    Reuters
    July 11, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

    Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.

     
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 06:17 pm
